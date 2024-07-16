"Comfort collar" incident incites panic on SeaWorld San Diego's Electric Eel roller coaster

A mother took to social media when the "comfort collar" on SeaWorld San Diego's Electric Eel came loose on her daughter's seat. The park said in a statement that the device is not the restraint, and that there was "no safety issue." The park offered this statement:

We take safety very seriously and understand that this guest perceived a risk that caused her concern. There was not, however, a safety issue during the ride. All rides and attractions, including Electric Eel, are designed, operated and inspected daily in accordance with all applicable standards and manufacturer specifications. The “harness” this family is referencing is called a “comfort collar,” which is intended for the rider’s comfort and is not a restraining device. The lap bar and shin bar are the only restraining devices on the coaster, and they remained securely in place throughout the entire ride. Signage at the entrance of the ride indicates that the comfort collar is for rider comfort only.

