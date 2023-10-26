Comcast reports financial gains for Universal theme parks in third quarter of 2023

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the company press release for 2023Q3 results:

Revenue [up about 17% to $2.4 billion] for Theme Parks increased driven by higher revenue at our international theme parks, which had COVID-19 related restrictions in the prior year period, and higher revenue at our domestic theme parks, including Universal Studios Hollywood due to the continued success of Super Nintendo World, partially offset by lower revenue at our theme park in Orlando which continued to be above comparable pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Adjusted EBITDA [up about 20% to $983 million] for Theme Parks increased, reflecting higher revenue, which more than offset higher operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher costs primarily associated with increased guest attendance.