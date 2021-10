Colorado fines Glenwood Caverns for death of 6-year-old girl

Posted Monday, October 25, 2021 11:56 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park faces a $68,000 fine from the state. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment found that 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos was not buckled in, and despite the rides system alerting the operators she wasn't buckled, they overrode the system and proceeded with the ride.

Read more from KRDO/Colorado Springs.

Related parks Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

Comments: 0