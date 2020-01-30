CoasterBuzz: 20 Years Buzzed, That Internet may catch on

Posted Thursday, January 30, 2020 7:50 AM | Contributed by Jeff

January 30, 2020, marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of CoasterBuzz. To commemorate the day, we present CoasterBuzz: 20 Years Buzzed, a series of stories and articles about the last 20 years of the amusement industry as seen through CoasterBuzz. The first chapter chronicles of the journey into roller coaster enthusiasm, forums and the formation of relationships starting at Cedar Point.

Read more in CoasterBuzz: 20 Years Buzzed.

Related parks Cedar Point

Comments: 10