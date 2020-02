CoasterBuzz: 20 Years Buzzed, Of kings and clubs

Posted Wednesday, February 12, 2020 10:04 AM | Contributed by Jeff

January 30, 2020, was the 20th anniversary of the launch of CoasterBuzz. To commemorate the day, we present CoasterBuzz: 20 Years Buzzed, a series of stories and articles about the last 20 years of the amusement industry as seen through CoasterBuzz. In this chapter, CoasterBuzz Club gets on its feet, but not everyone is excited about it.

Read more in CoasterBuzz: 20 Years Buzzed.

Comments: 5