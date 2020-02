CoasterBuzz: 20 Years Buzzed, It's all talk

Posted Yesterday, 4:48 PM

January 30, 2020, was the 20th anniversary of the launch of CoasterBuzz. To commemorate the day, we present CoasterBuzz: 20 Years Buzzed, a series of stories and articles about the last 20 years of the amusement industry as seen through CoasterBuzz. In the second chapter, CoasterBuzz launches to a rough start and a reboot before growing out of control.

