Closure of Six Flags America threatens 108-year-old Wild One roller coaster

What once rose as a “bleached dinosaur skeleton” on the Massachusetts coast, as the Boston Globe once put it, the wooden coaster then known as the Giant found new life in Maryland nearly 40 years ago.

Since then, the rechristened Wild One roller coaster thrilled generations, hosted a wedding, and earned a place in coaster lore — but now, with Six Flags America set to shut down, the 108-year-old ride could be nearing its final drop.

Read more from Boston.com.

