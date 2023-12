Cincinnati's Coney Island closing at the end of the year

Greater Cincinnati's Coney Island is set to permanently close at the end of the year, with plans to replace it with a brand new entertainment venue. Officials announced the 137-year-old attraction's closure, saying operations will cease Dec. 31 following the conclusion of its Nights of Lights event. It is being sold to a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

