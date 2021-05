Chicago investor behind Indiana Beach negotiating to lease Fantasy Island

The shuttered Fantasy Island amusement park may soon find new life, thanks to the same Chicago investor who recently revived an Indiana amusement park. Chicago investor Gene Staples is negotiating with Store Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Co. of Scottsdale, Arizona, for a long-term lease for the closed amusement park at 2400 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island.

