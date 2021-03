Clementon Park to be auctioned off, as a park or piecemeal

Clementon Park and Splash World, a South Jersey amusement and water park that operated for more than 100 years, is on the auction block Tuesday. The 52-acre real estate, including a lake, as well as all the rides, water slides, and buildings it contains, are for sale either together or piecemeal.

