Cedar Point will likely restore operating days after robust response to wage hike

Posted Yesterday, 9:23 AM | Contributed by hambone

Cedar Point’s seasonal labor problems should be resolved this month, with hours and daily operations likely restored by late June, according to Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman. Cedar Point’s new $20-per-hour wage is doing the trick, attracting new and high-quality job applicants, said Zimmerman.

Read more from Cleveland.com.

Related parks Cedar Point

Comments: 23