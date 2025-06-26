Cedar Point's new Siren's Curse roller coaster debuts this weekend

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Riders will hear the echo of the siren’s chilling melodies as they ascend an old 160-foot-tall Lake Erie shipping crane tower, the sounds growing more sinister as riders reach the top. Their fate will hang in the balance as they encounter the roller coaster’s signature moment: a dead stop on a “broken off” section of track. The creaking platform holding the train of riders will slowly tilt the entire train into a 90-degree vertical position, forcing riders to peer straight down with the hope their train will connect to the twisted track below.

As the track locks into place, riders flee from the beckoning call of the siren and plunge into the abyss, speeding through 2,966 feet of track at a top speed of 58 mph. The ride features 13 weightless airtime moments, two 360-degree, zero-gravity barrel rolls and a high-speed “triple-down” element with twisted and overbanked track.