Cedar Point raises seasonal pay rate to $20, adjusts operating calendar, in response to labor shortage

Posted Today, 3:21 PM | Contributed by Jeff

From the image shared to Twitter:

We've added more than 300 full-time, year-round positions - with benefits - to our food and beverage team, we've introduced a $500 seasonal sign-on bonus for associates and we're now increasing the 2021 seasonal and part-time wage to $20/hr., a 100% increase over 2020 wage rates.

Related parks

Comments: 4

Loading...