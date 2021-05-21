Cedar Point raises seasonal pay rate to $20, adjusts operating calendar, in response to labor shortage

Posted Today, 3:21 PM | Contributed by Jeff

From the image shared to Twitter:

We've added more than 300 full-time, year-round positions - with benefits - to our food and beverage team, we've introduced a $500 seasonal sign-on bonus for associates and we're now increasing the 2021 seasonal and part-time wage to $20/hr., a 100% increase over 2020 wage rates.

PARK UPDATE: Guests who have booked an overnight stay or have made ticket or Season Pass park reservations will be contacted directly with further information. pic.twitter.com/uufRVfVkeu — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) May 21, 2021

