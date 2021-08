Cedar Point guest hit by Top Thrill Dragster part while in queue

Posted Monday, August 16, 2021 8:53 AM | Contributed by hambone

A guest at Cedar Point was injured Sunday afternoon after being hit by a falling part from Top Thrill Dragster, one of the park’s roller coasters. Her condition is unknown. A park spokesman says "a small metal object became disengaged from a train."

Read more from Cleveland.com.

Related parks Cedar Point

Comments: 13