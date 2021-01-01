Cedar Fair legal chief leaving after pay cut

Cedar Fair LP is parting ways with its longtime legal chief Duffield “Duff” Milkie. He resigned immediately as executive vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary, but will remain an employee of Cedar Fair until Sept. 30, the Sandusky, Ohio-based company disclosed in a securities filing Wednesday. Milkie, who didn’t respond to a request for comment about his post-Cedar Fair plans, is heading for the exit after his pay package dropped by more than 58% in 2020. Cedar Fair revealed in an annual proxy statement filed in April that Milkie was paid nearly $730,000 last year, down from the more than $1.7 million in total compensation he received from the company in 2019.

