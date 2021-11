Cedar Fair commits $100 million in improvements to Sandusky

Posted Sunday, October 31, 2021 12:55 AM | Contributed by hambone

Sandusky has secured a $100-million, 20-year public investment in its future from Cedar Fair, including a new causeway, water taxi and other improvements that will be funded by an increase in taxes on park admission and parking.

Read more from Cleveland.com.

Related parks Cedar Point

Comments: 0