Cedar Fair announces phased opening with capacity limitations

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, has implemented new health, safety and hygiene protocols that will allow the phased opening of several popular properties for the 2020 season:

Kings Island in Mason, Ohio will open its amusement park on July 2;

Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky is planning a July 9 opening; the park previously announced that its Hotel Breakers and Lighthouse Point RV sites would open June 12;

The Schlitterbahn waterparks in New Braunfels and Galveston, Texas will open June 13; and

Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, Missouri will open its amusement park on June 22.

All parks are opening with limited capacity, and initially will be open for season passholders only; daily ticketholders will be able to visit shortly thereafter. Opening dates for the waterparks at Cedar Point, Kings Island and Worlds of Fun are yet to be determined. Knott’s Berry Farm opened selected locations in its California Marketplace on June 8, and plans to continue opening additional marketplace retail and dining locations through June 20.

Cedar Fair CEO Richard Zimmerman said, “We want our guests and associates to feel confident knowing that our parks are taking extensive measures to welcome them back to an environment where safety is the highest priority. People will experience our new health and hygiene protocols before they enter the properties for either work or play; these enhancements will be observed throughout the entire day and at departure. We are thrilled that our guests will again be able to enjoy a best day experience at Cedar Point, Kings Island, the Schlitterbahn parks and Worlds of Fun, as well as great shopping and dining again at Knott’s Berry Farm. We look forward to more openings as restrictions are lifted around the country.”

The Company’s new health and safety protocols align with CDC guidelines, and have been informed by company and industry health and safety experts, along with state and local government officials. A video will be available on park websites in advance of each parks’ opening to advise guests of new policies and procedures to expect. Key changes include:

A new online reservation system to manage capacity and facilitate appropriate social distancing;

A health screen and temperature check before each guest, associate or vendor enters the park;

New social distancing protocols throughout the parks;

The requirement for guests, associates, and vendors to wear masks as directed by protocols;

An abundance of hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the parks; and

Increased cleaning and sanitization procedures of all high-touch areas throughout the parks.

Technology enhancements the Company implemented to facilitate a safe guest experience were previously announced. Guests are being encouraged to download each location’s mobile app or visit the website to become familiar with changes they will see.

Cedar Fair continues to work closely with health and safety experts to provide a safe and fun experience for guests and associates, and will review and update these changes as park openings resume.