Cedar Fair adjusts operating schedules, will not open four parks at all this year

From the press release:

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced updates to its calendar of operations for the remainder of the 2020 season through December 31.

Shortly after the mid-March 2020 park closures, which occurred in response to growing national concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Company began working closely with government and health authorities at both the state and local levels to establish and implement CDC-recommended safety protocols and sanitization procedures necessary to reopen its parks. Since that time, Cedar Fair has opened or reopened a total of seven parks, including Cedar Point and Kings Island in Ohio, as well as five other parks located in Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Texas.

“We are pleased to have an opportunity to safely welcome guests back to our parks in more than half of our markets,” said Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard Zimmerman. “Our ability to successfully reopen parks this season is the direct result of the hard work, resiliency and ongoing commitment of our associates, and I could not be prouder of their efforts. It is extremely rewarding to see guests enjoying themselves once again in our midways, hotels, restaurants and marinas, bringing some sense of normalcy back to our everyday lives.”

Operating Calendar Changes for 2020

The Company is adjusting the operating calendars for its open parks to be more consistent with visitation trends since their reopening. Updated schedules are now available on the websites of each local park. All but two parks currently open will be closing for the season after Labor Day on Monday, September 7th. Additionally, to alleviate social distancing concerns, Cedar Point and Kings Island announced programming changes to their traditional HalloWeekends and Haunt events, opting instead to host a fall festival where social distancing and limited park capacity requirements can be better managed and maintained. Both parks will be open through Sunday, November 1st.

The Company also noted that, due to the diminishing number of calendar days left in the 2020 operating season, as well as limited visibility from state and local officials as to when park openings will be possible, four parks – California’s Great America, Carowinds, Kings Dominion and Valleyfair – will remain closed for the rest of 2020. Located in Gilroy, California, Gilroy Gardens, a park Cedar Fair operates but does not own, will remain closed for the remainder of this year as well.

Finally, Canada’s Wonderland near Toronto and Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, the Company’s only year-round park, will remain in a state of readiness as park teams continue their dialogue with authorities about the possibility of opening. Knott’s has successfully opened subsections of its property to host new food and merchandise offerings, as well as its California Marketplace, including the famous Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant.

The Company previously announced it has extended the term of all 2020 Season Passes and add-on products through the end of the 2021 season. At parks not opening in 2020, Season Passholders will also receive a Pass Perks Loyalty Reward valid for purchases within the parks next season.