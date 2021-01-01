Cedar Fair adds Brian Nurse as executive vice president and chief legal officer

Posted Today, 10:10 AM | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced that Brian Nurse has joined the company as executive vice president, chief legal officer and secretary. He will be based at the company’s office in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Richard A. Zimmerman.

“Brian is an experienced general counsel who has held significant leadership and corporate governance roles with some of the best-known entertainment and food and beverage companies in the world, and we are excited to welcome him to the Cedar Fair team,” said Zimmerman. “His insights, counsel and perspective – as well as his experience in advising boards of directors, senior leaders and other key stakeholders – will be highly valued as we continue to execute on our long-range strategic plan.”

Prior to joining Cedar Fair, Nurse was senior vice president, general counsel and secretary for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE), an integrated global media company with revenue of approximately $1 billion. In that role, which he held for just over two years, he was responsible for all legal affairs and served as a member of the senior management team. Before that, Nurse served six years as vice president, associate general counsel and secretary at Nestle Waters North America, leading the day-to-day legal affairs for the $4.6 billion division of Nestle S.A., the largest food and beverage company in the world. From 2003-2012, Nurse was senior legal counsel for PepsiCo, Inc., where he was lead counsel for North American beverage/soft drinks brands. His responsibilities included working with brand and sports marketing, licensing and branded entertainment. He joined Pepsi’s corporate law team as legal counsel in 2001. Nurse earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and a juris doctor from Fordham University School of Law.