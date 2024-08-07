Carowinds to add family launch roller coaster and water battle rides to Camp Snoopy

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Snoopy's Racing Railway: Guests can join Snoopy as he races to deliver root beer and pizza to Camp Snoopy's Mess Hall, where Woodstock and his yellow bird buddies are causing quite a ruckus. This family-friendly steel launch coaster accelerates from 0 to 31 mph in seconds, providing an exhilarating adventure for all ages. Riders will experience exciting dips and wild turns, ensuring the delivery arrives safely and on time. Riders get double the fun as they race through the course twice.

Charlie Brown's River Raft Blast: Families can hop aboard an eight-seater boat at Snoopy's swimming hole for a splish-splash adventure with family and friends. Equipped with on-board and onshore water cannons, riders can engage in friendly water skirmishes with other boats, spraying each other as they navigate the river channel. With their trusty water cannon mounted on the side, they can join in the excitement with other campers. Throughout their journey, riders will encounter their favorite Peanuts characters swimming, floating, and splashing—all eager to drench them in fun!