Carowinds going to year-round operation with addition of winter weekends

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

From the press release:

Carowinds will not go into hibernation after the holidays. The nation’s only amusement park straddling two states will expand to year-round operations beginning January 1, 2023. The scheduling change introduces additional weekends to the calendar in January, February, and early March, with regular park operation continuing throughout the rest of the year.

The added winter operating days, in addition to the early season and spring break operations, will provide guests the opportunity to experience even more seasonal events and explore Carowinds across the entire year.

Guests will experience rides, subject to routine maintenance, seasonal refurbishments, and weather closures. Select Carowinds dining, merchandise locations and games will be open for guests to enjoy during the winter operating days.

The expanded operation adds select dates to the calendar in January, February, and early March, for year-round entertainment and additional value to season passholders.