Carowinds closed early due to "unruly minors" amid apparently false rumors of gun fire

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Carowinds closed early Saturday night, as a statement said that unruly guest behavior led to the decision. Social media was filled with unconfirmed rumors of gunfire and people being treated for it, but there are no confirmed reports of it from law enforcement or other safety services. The park released a statement after midnight:

The safety of our guests and associates at Carowinds is always our top priority. On Saturday, September 17, the decision was made to close the park at 11:00 p.m. ET due to unruly behavior by several groups of minors which led to unconfirmed rumors of a threat to guests. This behavior did not align with Carowinds’ values and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting the park. As a precaution, local law enforcement was on hand to assist guests in exiting the park.

