California's reasons to keep theme parks closed, and some of the arguments against them

Posted Yesterday, 12:03 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and other large California theme parks are high-risk settings that could increase exposure to COVID-19 and lead to outbreaks prolonging the coronavirus pandemic, according to state officials. The parks have in many cases offered solutions to the state's concerns.

Read more from The Mercury News.

