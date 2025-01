California's Great America scales back season, events, possibly for permanent closure

California’s Great America — Northern California’s best-known theme park — appears set to scrap its winter run for the 2025 season, according to a message sent to some seasonal pass holders, potentially spelling an end to the annual Snoopy Christmas ice show and other festivities that have become seasonal staples for ardent fans. Absent an unforeseen change, a full closure is coming, even if the exact timeline is not yet publicly known.

