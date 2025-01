California's Great America Lease expires in 2028

Real estate company Prologis could terminate the lease its affiliate has provided to California’s Great America for the land beneath the iconic theme park in Santa Clara as soon as June 30, 2028, documents filed on Jan. 6 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office show.

