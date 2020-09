California trade association urges governor to allow theme parks to open

The California Attractions and Parks Association representing Disney, Universal, Six Flags, SeaWorld, Knottā€™s and Legoland has called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to reopen California theme parks on the six-month anniversary of the coronavirus closure of Disneyland.

