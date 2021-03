California theme park operators encouraged to "mitigate the effects of shouting" on rides when they reopen

Posted Yesterday, 9:32 AM | Contributed by Jeff

California's Attractions and Parks Association is recommending that park officials encourage riders to "mitigate the effects of shouting" on roller coasters and thrill rides to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Under the association's "responsible reopening plan" that was released in September, park officials can do so by requiring face masks and modifying the seating on rides.

Read more from KABC/Los Angeles.

