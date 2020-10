California issues theme park reopening guidelines, keeps Disneyland and Universal closed

Posted Tuesday, October 20, 2020 5:48 PM | Contributed by BrettV

The new guidelines mean Disneyland in Anaheim and Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City will have to wait. Orange County remains in the state’s red tier for reopening, the second most restrictive tier. Los Angeles remains in the most restrictive purple tier. Smaller parks have different opening guidelines.

Read more from KNBC/Los Angeles.

Comments: 42