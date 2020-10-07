California governor in "no hurry" to open theme parks

Posted Today, 11:58 AM | Contributed by Jeff

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday he is in “no hurry” to reopen Disneyland and other California theme parks just one day after his chief medical officer said state officials plan to issue theme park reopening guidelines “as soon as possible.” The seemingly conflicting statements symbolize the limbo California’s theme park operators find themselves in as they seek long-promised reopening guidelines from the state after nearly seven months of coronavirus closures.

Read more from The Orange County Register.

Comments: 2