California giving away $4.5 million in Six Flags tickets for vaccinations

Posted Today, 10:16 AM | Contributed by Jeff

California is partnering with Six Flags to give $4.5 million worth of free theme park tickets to residents who get the COVID-19 shot, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday as he announced the latest incentive in the state’s “Vax for the Win” program.

Read more from KTLA/Los Angeles.

Comments: 3