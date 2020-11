California Covid rules close Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk after just one weekend

The first California amusement park to reopen under the state’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines has been forced to reclose after only one weekend of operation following a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the surrounding area.

