For the first time ever, Busch Gardens Williamsburg will be open all year long for 2021, including January, February, and March. The Williamsburg theme park will offer three new “limited capacity” outdoor special events: Winter Weekends, Mardi Gras, and St. Patrick’s Day Celebration.

