Busch Gardens Tampa will reopen Falcon's Fury drop ride this spring

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Last March, after a 14-year-old died in a horrific fall when he slipped out of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall, Busch Gardens Tampa closed its similar drop tower ride Falcon’s Fury for inspection “out of an abundance of caution.” Nearly a year later, the park says that the ride will reopen this spring.

Read more from The Tampa Bay Times.

Comments: 5