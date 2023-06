Busch Gardens Tampa retiring the SandSerpent wild mouse roller coaster

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay theme park is getting rid of its longtime roller coaster known as SandSerpent. The final day for riders will be July 9. The attraction, a Wild Mouse-style coaster, has operated in Tampa for 19 years. It is “being permanently retired to make way for an exciting new addition,” a news release from the theme park says. It does not get more specific.

