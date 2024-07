Busch Gardens Tampa opens Phoenix Rising, an inverted family roller coaster

Busch Gardens Tampa's 10th roller coaster, which opens to the public on July 21, mimics the sensation of the legendary phoenix taking flight, complete with echoing “caws” during the experience that lasts one minute and 26 seconds. With a height requirement of only 42 inches, Phoenix Rising is a big kid initiation coaster of sorts.

