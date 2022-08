Busch Gardens Tampa offering free behind the scenes tours for National Roller Coaster Day

In celebration of National Roller Coaster Day on Tuesday, August 16th, Busch Gardens will be celebrating by offering FREE behind-the-scenes tours all weekend long, August 13 to August 16! All activities require an event ticket to attend the experience. Tickets are available for free on a first-come, first-serve basis. Visit the Serengeti Outpost on the day of your visit to reserve a behind the scenes experience for the day.

