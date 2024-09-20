Busch Gardens Tampa announces Wild Oasis for 2025

Posted | Contributed by Sharpel007

From the official Busch Gardens Tampa site:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay invites explorers of all ages to "Wild Oasis", an interactive, re-imagined realm designed to entertain, educate and inspire. Guests will be immersed in the sounds and sights of the rainforest and engage in activities that touch on its many elements, including a newly themed drop-tower ride with engaging special effects, a high-energy climbing canopy, a new multi-species habitat and interactive water play areas. Guests are challenged to explore even further by engaging in a scavenger hunt highlighting the connections and relationships between different species in the rainforest.