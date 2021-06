Boy nearly loses legs in accident at Branson Coaster alpine coaster

Posted Yesterday, 9:34 AM | Contributed by Jeff

A visually impaired boy nearly had his legs severed in a freak accident on a roller coaster in Branson, Missouri on Sunday. Aalando Perry, 11, reportedly was exiting the ride when he fell below the rails and was trapped. His grandmother said both of his legs and right arm were crushed, and doctors don’t know if they will be able to save his legs.

Read more from WREG/Memphis.

Comments: 5