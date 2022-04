B&M track arrives at SeaWorld Orlando, park pretends to not notice on Twitter

Last week, SeaWorld tweeted a photo of two new, large pieces of teal blue roller coaster track strapped to the back of a flatbed parked behind two skinny palm trees, noting only the existence of the palm trees.

