Blue Man Group returning to Orlando at ICON Park

From the press release:

The most-asked question on Blue Man Group’s social media accounts was answered today, as the global entertainment phenomenon announces plans to return to Orlando with a new home at ICON Park – the 20-acre entertainment destination in the heart of Orlando’s entertainment district.

Blue Man Group wrapped up a successful 14-year run in Orlando in 2021 during COVID, taking a three-year hiatus to determine the right time, place, and concept to return to the most-visited destination in the U.S...

A new 500-seat theatre will be at ICON Park’s Universal Boulevard entrance. The new theater will be specifically designed to accommodate Blue Man Group’s multi-sensory performance, equipped with state-of-the-art acoustics, lighting and video capabilities to create a one-of-a-kind immersive experience for the audience.