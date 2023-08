Bipartisan group of former official file brief in defense of Disney vs. DeSantis lawsuit

Posted | Contributed by Jeff

Saying Gov. Ron DeSantis has followed the autocratic examples of governments in Russia and China, a group of mostly Republican former high-level government officials has called the Florida governor’s takeover of Disney World’s governing district “severely damaging to the political, social, and economic fabric of the State.”

Read more from The Associated Press.

Comments: 0