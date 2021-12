Bill Davis retiring as Universal Orlando boss, Karen Irwin stepping in from Hollywood

Universal Parks & Resorts has announced that after 15 years serving as president of Universal Orlando, Bill Davis will officially retire. Karen Irwin, president of Universal Studios Hollywood, will become president of Universal Orlando Resort on Jan. 1.

