Bell's Amusement Park plans to build in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Posted Thursday, November 4, 2021 5:03 PM | Contributed by Jeff

After Broken Arrow officials confirmed a local family bought a section of land in eastern Broken Arrow, Bell's Facebook page confirmed the park returning to the area. During a press conference on Thursday, Robbie Bell, the son of Robert Bell who started Bell's, gave some details about the future of the amusement park. No word on opening date or when construction could begin.

