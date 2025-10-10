Bassoul stepping down from Six Flags board

Posted | Contributed by GoBucks89

From the press release.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) (the “Company”, “Six Flags” or the “Combined Company”), the largest regional amusement park operator in North America, today announced that Selim Bassoul, executive chairman, and Daniel J. Hanrahan, lead independent director, will step down from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective Dec. 31, 2025. Following the departure of Bassoul and Hanrahan, the Six Flags Board will comprise 10 directors, and Marilyn Spiegel will assume the role of non-executive Chair of the Board, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

“Leading the Six Flags Board of Directors through a period of transformation has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career,” said Bassoul. “Together, we built a stronger, more innovative company – one that successfully completed the industry’s largest merger, expanded its growth opportunities, and refined the guest experience through technology and creativity. I am especially proud that Six Flags has been recognized as one of the best and brightest companies to work for nationwide – proof of our exceptional culture and the dedication of our people.”

Bassoul continued, “As I transition from the Board, I do so with great confidence in Marilyn Spiegel as she steps into the role of Chair. Marilyn’s experience and deep understanding of hospitality and guest experience make her exceptionally well suited to guide Six Flags into its next phase of growth. I look forward to seeing her leadership and vision propel the Company to even greater success.”

Hanrahan added, “It has been a privilege to serve on the boards of Cedar Fair and Six Flags for the past 12 years, and I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments over that time. We have built one of the largest and most successful regional amusement park companies in the world, with a collection of unmatched entertainment properties. With a resilient business model and clear vision to optimize performance, I am confident Six Flags is well positioned to execute against its strategic priorities to deliver superior returns for its shareholders and unique experiences for its guests.”

After stepping down from the Board, Bassoul will serve as a consultant to the Company to facilitate the ongoing development and completion of Six Flags Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to open during the first half of 2026. “Looking ahead, I’m excited to continue supporting the Company through the completion of Six Flags Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia – a landmark project that will showcase the next generation of entertainment experiences and global innovation,” Bassoul added. “It represents not only a bold step for Six Flags but also a vision of what the future of theme parks can be. I look forward to helping bring that vision to life and watching this remarkable company continue to inspire millions of guests worldwide.”

“On behalf of the entire Board and management team, I thank Selim and Dan for their dedication to the Company and their respective contributions to legacy Six Flags and legacy Cedar Fair,” said Spiegel. “Both Selim and Dan have provided invaluable leadership, expertise and guidance, and they were instrumental in executing last year’s merger. We wish them the best going forward.”

Spiegel continued, “It is an honor to be elected non-executive Chair of the Board and to succeed Selim in this role. Six Flags offers thrills and entertainment for the entire family that you cannot get anywhere else. Looking ahead, we are focused on delivering exceptional guest experiences and operating parks as efficiently as possible. Our process to identify the Company’s next CEO is underway and we are excited for Six Flags to achieve its full potential in the years ahead.”