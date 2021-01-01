Bankruptcy court approves $1.2 million sale of Conneaut Lake Park

Posted Today, 11:47 AM | Contributed by Jeff

U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania has approved Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park’s sale of the amusement park and its assets to Keldon Holdings LLC for $1.2 million in cash. Judge Jeffery A. Deller signed off on the order approving the sale late Tuesday afternoon. Court approval of the sale requires public access to the park’s property to continue. Certain parts of the property have deed restrictions requiring it to be open for use by the general public. Assets sold include the amusement park and its rides, water park, beach area, Hotel Conneaut, Camperland campground, and any active leases on assets such as the hotel and the park's water system.

Read more from The Meadville Tribune.

