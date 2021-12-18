AWS outage tested already skeptical Disney theme park fans

Posted Saturday, December 18, 2021 6:02 PM | Contributed by Jeff

Disney has been increasingly pushing its theme park guests to use their mobile devices to do everything from ordering food to accessing tickets and park reservations. It has also put a new paid version of its FastPass system, now re-branded Genie Plus, into the app. That means outages, including one that hit Walt Disney World last week caused in part by an outage of Amazon Web Services (AWS), can bring enjoyment in the parks to a screeching halt.

