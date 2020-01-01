Australian coroner refers fatal Dreamworld accident case to prosecutors

Posted Today, 10:45 AM | Contributed by Jeff

An Australian theme park on Monday was referred to an industrial prosecutor by the coroner looking into an accident on a river rapids ride that killed four people, saying the operator ignored warnings and failed to do adequate safety checks. Two men and two women, including a brother and sister, died almost instantly when two rafts collided then flipped onto the mechanical ramp of the Thunder River Rapids Ride at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast, one of Australia’s main tourist districts, in 2016.

