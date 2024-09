Aurora to redevelop Geauga Lake as a public park

Aurora City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve spending $5.3 million for 48 acres of land and the adjacent lake. The city is using $1.3 million in federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan Act to help pay for the purchase.

