Coasters aren’t just a hobby for EJ Hill. They’re a recurring motif in his performance art, photography, painting and sculpture. “Brake Run Helix,” his exhibition opening Oct. 30 at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (Mass MoCA) for an 18-month run, has a coaster theme and a spectacular centerpiece: a working coaster inside the museum for visitors to ride.

