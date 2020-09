Anti-masker, urging guests to repent, is escorted out of Disney's Hollywood Studios

A guest at Disney’s Hollywood Studios was seen attempting to rally onlookers for support by incorrectly quoting the movie “A Bug’s Life,” while security escorted him out of the park for refusing to wear a face mask.

